Amit Shah to visit Madhya Pradesh, discuss poll strategy with party leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be leaving for Madhya Pradesh tomorrow to meet the party unit and discuss strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, said party sources. Notably, this will be Shah's third visit to the state in the last 15 days.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party president is supervising the poll preparation in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and is continuously meeting party leaders and discussing strategy for the upcoming polls, sources said. Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in the states of Madhya Pradesh along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram by the end of this year.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah has written a letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on the Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines", amid the impasse in Parliament. The two Houses of Parliament have been facing adjournments since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 20 over the opposition's demand for a detailed discussion on the violence in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Telangana from July 28–29. The Home Minister will visit Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on July 28 where he will offer prayers at Rameshwaram Temple and then flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra. (ANI)

