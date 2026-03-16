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Vijay's Political Ascendancy: A Star's Leap to Tamil Nadu's Top Job

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's KA Sengottaiyan highlighted mounting public support for actor Vijay's transition from cinema to politics. Sengottaiyan noted that Vijay's decision to prioritize public service resonates with voters, confidently predicting it will influence upcoming Tamil Nadu election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:59 IST
Vijay's Political Ascendancy: A Star's Leap to Tamil Nadu's Top Job
TVK Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a move capturing public imagination, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is witnessing growing support for actor Vijay's political aspirations, according to KA Sengottaiyan, the Executive Committee Chief Coordinator. Sengottaiyan applauded Vijay's departure from a thriving film career to embrace public service, stating this transformation has deeply resonated with voters.

Speaking at the Chennai airport, Sengottaiyan assured that TVK adheres to all election regulations, encouraging expectations that Vijay may soon rise to become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. He pointed out perceived disparities in the implementation of electoral rules, suggesting disproportionate restrictions targeted at Vijay.

With the Assembly elections scheduled for April, Sengottaiyan highlighted voters' support for Vijay's leadership, expressing confidence that it will be reflected in the polls. On alliances, he maintained that such decisions involve strategic considerations under Vijay's leadership. As political momentum builds, expectations around Vijay's potential ascent to political power grow stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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