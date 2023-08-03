Left Menu

Telangana: Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao joins Congress

Congress had earlier planned to organise a public meeting, with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as chief guest for induction of Krishna Rao and other leaders.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:34 IST
Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and other leaders from Telangana joined Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Thursday.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy were present on the occasion.

Krishna Rao, a leader from Nagarkurnool district, was with Congress earlier. He had joined the ruling BRS later on but was suspended from the party in April this year for alleged anti-party activities.

Congress had earlier planned to organise a public meeting, with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as chief guest for induction of Krishna Rao and other leaders. However, the rally did not materialise due to the recent heavy rains in Telangana.

Congress in Telangana is on a high following its victory in neighbouring Karnataka and is hoping to win the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

