Left Menu

Bangladesh' ruling Awami League to visit India on BJP's invitation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:16 IST
Bangladesh' ruling Awami League to visit India on BJP's invitation
  • Country:
  • India

A five-member delegation of the ruling Awami League of Bangladesh will visit India for four days starting Sunday, to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.

The delegation is visiting India from August 6 to 9 on an invitation from the BJP.

''As a part of the 'KNOW BJP' initiative, a five-member delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League will be visiting India from August 6 to August 9 at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party,'' the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said on Saturday.

''The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP,'' he added.

During the visit, Chauthaiwale said, the delegates will meet BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior leaders of the party.

The Awami League delegation comprises Bangladesh ministers Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and Hasan Mahmud, MPs Aroma Dutta and Merina Jahan, and the party's organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, according to the BJP.

Nadda announced the ''KNOW BJP'' initiative for the external outreach of the party on its 43rd foundation day last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023