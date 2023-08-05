Bangladesh' ruling Awami League to visit India on BJP's invitation

A five-member delegation of the ruling Awami League of Bangladesh will visit India for four days starting Sunday, to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.

The delegation is visiting India from August 6 to 9 on an invitation from the BJP.

''As a part of the 'KNOW BJP' initiative, a five-member delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League will be visiting India from August 6 to August 9 at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party,'' the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said on Saturday.

''The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP,'' he added.

During the visit, Chauthaiwale said, the delegates will meet BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior leaders of the party.

The Awami League delegation comprises Bangladesh ministers Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and Hasan Mahmud, MPs Aroma Dutta and Merina Jahan, and the party's organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, according to the BJP.

Nadda announced the ''KNOW BJP'' initiative for the external outreach of the party on its 43rd foundation day last year.

