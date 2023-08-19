Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Sweden to meet PM, royal family

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Sweden on Saturday to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the royal family and other officials as Kyiv's counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its third month. The visit will start at Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, about 120 kilometres from Sweden's capital Stockholm.

Zelenskiy will also meet the speaker of Sweden's parliament the Riksdag, the supreme commander of the Swedish armed forces, and the leaders of Sweden's main political parties, according to a statement from the Swedish government. As Zelenskiy reached Sweden, he said people had been killed and wounded in a Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Sweden has been aiding Ukraine's war efforts by supplying weapons such as tanks, anti-aircraft systems and armoured Type 90 infantry fighting vehicles. Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday the government was planning a new $313.5 million military support package to Ukraine, consisting mainly of ammunition and spare parts to previously delivered weapon systems.

The package will be Sweden's 13th to Ukraine since the start of the war, taking the total value of the Nordic country's aid to $1.8 billion. Zelenskiy said he would thank Sweden for supporting Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

"Our primary task is the strengthening of Ukrainian warriors on the ground and in the sky, the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defence industry, Ukraine's European integration and common security in the Euro-Atlantic space," Zelenskiy wrote in a Telegram post announcing his arrival. Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will receive Zelenskiy and his wife Olena Zelenska at Stenhammar Palace as part of the visit.

Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Kristersson will hold a joint press conference at Harpsund in the afternoon.

