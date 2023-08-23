Left Menu

US says it is concerned by political violence ahead of Zimbabwe elections

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 00:25 IST
The United States is concerned by recent events ahead of this week's election in Zimbabwe, "including political violence and legislation that curtails human rights and freedoms," the State Department said on Tuesday.

"We call on the government of Zimbabwe and all political leaders to ensure the elections are free of violence and coercion," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. Police have blocked some opposition rallies ahead of Wednesday's vote in the impoverished African nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

