Lalu Yadav slams BJP, recalls being lured’ by PM Modi's "Rs 15 lakh offer"

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Friday took a jibe at PM Modi over the 2014 poll promise of bringing back the black money stashed in Swiss banks and claimed to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of the people of the country which never happened. "...You must recall how they (BJP-NDA) came to power by lying and spreading rumours. They took my name as well as that of several other leaders' names that we have money in Swiss Banks. PM Modi said that he would come to power, get back money from Swiss Banks and deposit that money in the accounts of the people of the country. I too was lured by the offer...I didn't do the kind of evil corruption that is being done and facilitated by Narendra Modi," Lalu Yadav said.

"I was also lured by this offer and opened a bank account. With the number of people in my family, 11 such accounts could have been opened. Multiply that to Rs 15 lakh and a lot of money should have come to the family by now," Lalu said. RJD chief further assured Rahul Gandhi that all parties will fight this battle unitedly.

"Every one of us wants to fully assure Rahul Gandhi ji that we will fight this battle unitedly and seat sharing will also be finalised soon," he added. Earlier, the constituent parties in the Opposition INDIA alliance on Friday decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together "as far as possible", said the alliance's resolution taken during its third strategic meeting being held in Mumbai.

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls. The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)