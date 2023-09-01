Brazil's Lula repeats call on cenbank to lower interest rates
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:06 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday again called on the central bank to lower interest rates, after the monetary authority kicked off an easing cycle with a 50-basis-point cut to a still restrictive 13.25% last month.
Lula added in a speech he does not speak to central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto, who was appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro to head the autonomous bank. Campos Neto's term ends next year.
