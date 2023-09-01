"Central govt have betrayed people of Ladakh...," Rahul Gandhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Ladakh locals informed him that the Chinese have taken over the Indian land accusing the Central government of "betraying" the people of Ladakh. "I spent a week in Ladakh. I went to Pangong Lake right in front of where the Chinese are. I had detailed discussions, probably the most detailed discussions that any politician outside Ladakh has had with the people of Ladakh," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said every person in the Union Territory knows that "they have been betrayed" by the Central government. "They categorically told me that the Chinese had taken Indian land. They categorically told me that the PM was lying about the fact that the Chinese had not taken Indian land. Every single person in Ladakh knows that the people of India and the people of Ladakh have been betrayed by the Government of India. There is clearly an accommodation that has happened between the Government and the Chinese," he added.

Congress MP further said has also alleged that there definitely has been some change in borders. “ "There is clearly a change on the borders. Our shepherds themselves told us that they were not being allowed into the areas where they were allowed...It is extremely shameful what has happened in Ladakh," he said.

Earlier last month, during his visit to Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," Rahul had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)