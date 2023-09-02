Left Menu

French President Macron: I talk 'every day' to Niger's ousted president Bazoum

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he spoke on a daily basis with Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been removed from power in a coup. "I speak every day to President Bazoum.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 01:14 IST
French President Macron: I talk 'every day' to Niger's ousted president Bazoum

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he spoke on a daily basis with Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been removed from power in a coup.

"I speak every day to President Bazoum. We support him. We do not recognise those who carried out the putsch. The decisions we will take, whatever they may be, will be based upon exchanges with Bazoum," said Macron. Macron's comments were published on the Elysee's social media platform and were made as he spoke about educational matters to reporters in southern France.

Niger's military government, which seized power on July 26, accused Macron on Friday of using divisive rhetoric in his comments about the coup and of seeking to perpetrate France's neo-colonial relationship with its former colony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023