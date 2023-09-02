Left Menu

"Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar will face consequences": Sanjay Raut after police crackdown on protesters

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Mahrashtra government over the alleged lathi charge on protestors demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, saying that Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 16:07 IST
"Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar will face consequences": Sanjay Raut after police crackdown on protesters
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Mahrashtra government over the alleged lathi charge on protestors demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, saying that Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences. Addressing media persons on Saturday, Raut said, "There is no place for such an attack on peaceful protesters in a democracy."

Raut said the attack on protesters was a ploy to divert the people's attention from the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai. "Why did the police have to resort to a lathi charge? This attack was a ploy to divert public attention from the INDIA meeting in Mumbai. The Opposition leaders were in a huddle and all eyes were on the meeting. Just when the people were hoping for a positive outcome of the meeting, the protesters were attacking to take the focus away from the huddle," Raut said.

"This government of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences," he added. Earlier, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, too, condemned the incident saying it reflected the failure of the state administration.

"The protest was being held peacefully. It was crushed in the most inhumane manner. I condemn this incident. There have been demonstrations in demand for reservation for the Maratha community but there has never been a police crackdown as brutal as this," Deshmukh said. "If there were anti-social elements in the protest, then one would have understood the police lathi charge. The way the government crushed the protest should be condemned. The BJP used to talk big on the Maratha reservation. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, he had promised to fulfil all demands put forward by the Maratha community. He should come clean on how many of these demands he has fulfilled. This incident represents a total failure of the government. The people will give a fitting reply," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023