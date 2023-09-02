LDF candidate's wife lodges complaint against cyber attacks ahead of Puthuppally bypoll

The wife of LDF candidate for Puthuppally assembly bypoll, Jaick C Thomas, lodged a complaint with the Kerala police on Saturday alleging cyber attacks against her. Thomas' wife, Geethu, who is pregnant, lodged the complaint with the district police chief, alleging that certain social media handles have been targeting her for campaigning for her husband.

''Some social media handles have created videos with slanderous comments. I have lodged a complaint today,'' Geethu told PTI.

The social media handles have made the videos alleging that the Left candidate was trying to garner votes using his pregnant wife.

Earlier, on August 28, Achu Oommen, the younger daughter of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had approached the police against alleged cyber attacks against her.

As the campaign has intensified in Puthuppally, where a bypoll is scheduled for September 5, the personal lives of candidates, their close relatives, and their assets have been the topic of discussion by some online media groups.

Achu's brother, Chandy Oommen, is the Congress-UDF candidate in Puthuppally.

Left candidate Jaick C Thomas had earlier criticised the ''cyber attacks'' against Achu and said personal insults and humiliation against anyone could not be accepted.

''Whether it was against the former CM's daughter or against the present CM's daughter, it cannot be accepted,'' he had said.

A bypoll was necessitated in Puthuppally following the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on July 18.

