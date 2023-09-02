Left Menu

PM Modi expresses confidence people would support BJP in Cong-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

I am confident that this parivartan sankalp yatra will further boost the aspirations of people in the state. Both the state are expected to hold assembly polls in November-December.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:32 IST
PM Modi expresses confidence people would support BJP in Cong-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took aim at the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and expressed confidence the BJP will win people's support in the coming assembly polls in the two states.

Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's 'arop patra' (charge sheet) against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state.

Modi said on X, ''People's 'arop patra' against the Chhattisgarh government exposed the state's poor condition in every field. The BJP is committed to including the Dalits, tribals and deprived in the mainstream of development.'' BJP president J P Nadda was in Rajasthan to launch his party's 'parivartan sankalp yatra'.

Reacting to this, Modi said, ''Not only the BJP, but people too have decided to usher in a change in this land of the brave in Rajasthan. I am confident that this parivartan sankalp yatra will further boost the aspirations of people in the state.'' Both the state are expected to hold assembly polls in November-December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023