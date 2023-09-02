Left Menu

Ruling allies of NDA in Assam meet to discuss LS polls

The Lok Sabha polls are approaching and we have 14 seats from Assam. We are of the collective resolve that to build a Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal, we need to ensure Honble PMs victory in 2024 with a landslide majority. The ruling alliance will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls unitedly, though details of seat sharing are yet to be worked out.

Partners of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Assam met in Tinsukia on Saturday to discuss next year’s Lok Sabha elections as well as issues being faced by people.

Ministers, MLAs and top leaders of the BJP and its coalition partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) took part in the meeting, dubbed as an ‘interaction’ among the NDA allies.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, AGP chief and minister Atul Bora, and UPPL chief Pramod Boro, among others, were present.

Union minister Rameswar Teli said discussions were held on the upcoming general elections.

“It is an important meet. The Lok Sabha polls are approaching and we have 14 seats from Assam. We aim at winning all the seats,” he said.

Another BJP MP Dilip Saikia said discussions were also held on some of the issues people are facing, and how those can be resolved.

Later, Sarma wrote on X: “Held a day-long fruitful discussion with Hon'ble MPs & MLAs from the state belonging to the NDA. We are of the collective resolve that to build a Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal, we need to ensure Hon’ble PM's victory in 2024 with a landslide majority.” The ruling alliance will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls unitedly, though details of seat sharing are yet to be worked out.

