Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala supports 'one nation, one election'

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday said his party JJP supports the idea of 'one nation, one election' as it will significantly reduce the expenses incurred on holding polls separately.

Chautala said his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) vehemently supported the idea in a meeting called by the Election Commission on the issue in 2022.

The Central government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

Chautala said forming the committee on the subject will bring good suggestions. The deputy CM said frequent elections in the country lead to the extensive utilisation of government resources and funds. One nation, one election will also strengthen regional parties in states, he said.

According to an official release, Chautala made the statement while addressing villagers during his tour of the Narwana assembly constituency.

Among other subjects, he said industrial development of the state is one of the priorities of the government, and a plan has been prepared to create seven industrial zones in Haryana.

He said the government has proposed to set up three industrial parks in Rewari, and two each in Sohna and Jind. He further said with the setting up of these industrial parks, new areas will develop as industrial hubs and more employment opportunities will be created for the local youth.

He said the government is planning to develop Jind district as an industrial hub. For this, a proposal has been made by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to acquire land in the village Khatkar of the Jind district. There is a proposal to create an industrial zone over 740 acres of land near the Khatkar toll plaza, he said.

Around 700 kilometres of marketing board roads connecting rural areas in the state have now been handed over to the public works department and all these roads will be constructed, strengthened and renovated soon, the deputy chief minister said.

