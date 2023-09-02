Oppn leaders slam Maharashtra govt for lathi-charge during Maratha quota protest; CM Shinde calls for peace

A day after agitation for reservation for the Maratha community turned violent in Maharashtra's Jalna, several Opposition leaders condemned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government in the state. Shinde made an appeal for peace and announced that a high-level committee will be set up for a probe into the violence.

"I appeal to the Maratha community, who have so far expressed their feelings sensibly and calmly with folded hands, to exercise restraint and not take the law into their hands," he said. "In November 2014, when the coalition government was in power under the leadership of then CM Devendra Fadnavis, the government announced the Maratha Reservation. The High Court also upheld the Maratha Reservation decision taken by the government. But the Supreme Court took a different decision. Everyone knows that this is due to someone's negligence...The issue of the Maratha Reservation is currently in the court. The state government is fully prepared to fight this case in court...There are some difficulties, and the state government is trying to resolve them," Shinde said.

In the wake of Friday's incident, Chief Minister Shinde said that the incident of the lathi charge during the agitation in Jalna district was unfortunate. "I had a conversation with the leader of this movement, Jarange Patil. Meetings were also held under my chairmanship regarding their demands. Action was being taken by the government on their demands. However, the movement started even after that. I had requested Jarange Patil to withdraw the agitation but the protest still continued. However, during the protest, the health condition of Jarange Patil deteriorated. Collector and SP went there because they were worried about his condition," he added.

They were requesting Jarange Patil to be admitted to the hospital. However, this unfortunate incident happened at that time, CM Shinde said. "Immediately after getting information about this incident, I contacted the collector and the Superintendent of Police and sought detailed information from them. I have also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. I have given instructions to treat all the injured in this incident at government expense," CM said.

A sub-committee of the cabinet was constituted to provide reservations to the Maratha community. By establishing a task force of senior and expert lawyers to get reservations Chief Minister Shinde said, "The process of taking further legal measures was also underway as per the advice. According to the law implemented by the state government in 2014, thousands of students from the community got priority admission to colleges, and thousands of youth got jobs in government services. All should note that these admissions and appointments were upheld by the Supreme Court. Even after this act was unfortunately repealed, 3,500 candidates were given jobs by our government by creating surplus posts on a priority basis."

In the fresh violence, Maharashtra's Jalna Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi and four to five police personnel got injured after protestors pelted stones at them in the Ambad Chaufuli area on Saturday during their protest. "Jalna SP Tushar Doshi along with four to five police personnel got injured after protestors pelted stones at them in the Ambad Chaufuli area during their protest demanding Maratha Reservation in Jalna," officials said.

"Police fired plastic bullets in the air to disperse the mob," Jalna SP said. Amid tension in Maharashtra's Jalna because of the lathi charge on protestors over the Maratha reservation, several Opposition leaders launched an attack on the Maharashtra government and demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met protestors in Sarati Antarwali village. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after meeting the protestors in Sarati Antarwali village asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give Maratha reservation in the special session in Parliament.

"When we were in power we tried to give you justice...There were agitations during our time as well but no one was lathi-charged. Our ministers spoke to the protestors every time...We all are together. You keep agitating but take care of your health too...Today you are being lathi-charged, some days back same thing happened in Barsu village too...is this democracy?... All cases against protestors should be taken back immediately...before a detailed investigation is ordered...I want to appeal to PM (Modi) to give Maratha reservation in the special session in Parliament," Uddhav said. Congress leader Ashok Chavan termed the incident as "inhuman". The administration should have heard your issue politely this was your only expectation.

"When we came to know about the inhuman incident that happened in this village yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray asked us to meet you all...The administration should have heard your issue politely this was your only expectation. A special session has been called by the central government and I demand to change the law and give Maratha reservation...The Centre is doing One Nation and One Election but what about reservation?" Congress leader Chavan said. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met the injured agitators and asked for intervention by the Chief Minister.

"I feel CM should intervene in this matter more to find a way out," the NCP chief said after meeting protestors in Jalna. He further said that state president Jayant Patil and MLA Rajesh Tope informed me about the incident in detail after which we decided to come here.

"We all met the injured in the hospital. Our state president Jayant Patil and MLA Rajesh Tope informed me about the incident in detail... Rajesh Tope requested me to come here as soon as possible. This incident is very serious and if people who are affected are not consoled or taken care then there are chances that the incident might spread across Maharashtra. Therefore, Jayant Patil and I decided to come here immediately and meet the people," he added. "We met the injured in the hospital...While speaking to the injured they said that the situation was normal and the officials were in touch with us and everything was fine but suddenly the police force lathi-charged," Pawar said.

Condemning the lathi charge by police on the protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that it was an unfortunate incident and this was the failure of the state government. Anil Deshmukh said, "The protests were being held peacefully. The demonstration was treated in an inhumane way and lathi-charged. I condemn the incident. Over the years there has been demonstration held for Maratha reservation by lakhs of people and never such a situation has risen before."

Former Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he had been the Home Minister of the state and in the past such demonstrations were held but it is the duty of the government to tackle such a situation. He further said, "If there are anti-social elements in the protest then lathi-charge is acceptable. The way BJP has handled the situation should be condemned. BJP used to give big statements on Maratha Reservation. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, he had promised in the Vidhan Sabha that he would fulfil certain demands of the Maratha community. He should inform how many demands of the Maratha community has he fulfilled. This is a total failure of the government and the people will definitely retaliate."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attacked the Maharashtra government over the alleged lathi charge on protestors demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, saying that Chief Minister Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences. "There is no place for such an attack on peaceful protesters in a democracy," he said.

Raut said the attack on protesters was a ploy to divert the people's attention from the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai. "Why did the police have to resort to a lathi charge? This attack was a ploy to divert public attention from the INDIA meeting in Mumbai. The Opposition leaders were in a huddle and all eyes were on the meeting. Just when the people were hoping for a positive outcome of the meeting, the protesters were attacking to take the focus away from the huddle," Raut said.

"This government of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences," he added. Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, over the violence related to a Maratha reservation protest in Jalna district.

"That protest had been going on peacefully for some days now... State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a lathi-charge on women and children. In a reaction to that, the violence spread... Because of their greed to stay in power, they are doing such activities without worrying about the people," Chaturvedi said. "Farmers, women and youth are not safe there. This is unfortunate and condemnable. Maharashtra HM Devendra Fadnavis should resign," she added.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that it is "unfortunate" that the community is being defamed. "No one is trying to understand their emotions. There is a lathi charge, tear gas, and rubber bullets are being used... The government should have sent their representatives, they should have spoken to the people, and assured them, then this could have been avoided. Suddenly, a huge police force was increased... This provoked the whole incident," Chavan said.

Earlier on Friday, a clash broke out between police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation in Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

