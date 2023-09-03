Left Menu

Idea of 'one nation, one election' attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the idea of one nation, one election is an attack on the Indian Union and all its states.In a post on X, Gandhi said, INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States. The idea of one nation, one election is an attack on the Union and all its States, Gandhi said.Gandhis attack comes after the government set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already declined to be part of the committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 13:44 IST
Idea of 'one nation, one election' attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the idea of ''one nation, one election'' is an attack on the Indian Union and all its states.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, ''INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States.'' ''The idea of 'one nation, one election' is an attack on the Union and all its States,'' Gandhi said.

Gandhi's attack comes after the government set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already declined to be part of the committee. He has also lamented the exclusion of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from the committee.

The government has included in the committee Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former leader of the opposition, instead of Kharge. The government on Saturday notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.

It will also examine and recommend, if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as hung House, adoption of no-confidence motion, or defection or any such other event in case of simultaneous elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023