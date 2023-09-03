Left Menu

Puthuppally by-election: Kerala LoP Satheesan confident of Congress winning with huge majority

Addressing the media, Satheesan said in the by-election people will show their love and respect towards the late leader and his son Chandy Oommen will win with a huge margin.He said the September 5 by-election will be a mandate against the ruling CPIM.We have full confidence that we will win this by-election.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 03-09-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:15 IST
As the campaigning for the by-election at the Puthuppally assembly constituency ends on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Kerala and senior Congress leader V D Satheesan expressed full confidence in winning the seat which was held by late veteran leader Oommen Chandy for 53 years. Addressing the media, Satheesan said in the by-election people will show their love and respect towards the late leader and his son Chandy Oommen will win with a huge margin.

He said the September 5 by-election will be a mandate against the ruling CPI(M).

''We have full confidence that we will win this by-election. We believe that Chandy Oommen could garner votes cutting across political and religious barriers.This election will reflect the people's love towards Oommen Chandy and a mandate against the Left government,'' Satheesan said.

He asked why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was vocal on K-Rail project in the Thrikkakara by-election, was silent about it during this by-poll.

''Even if the Centre gives permission for the K-Rail, the UDF will not allow it in the state,'' Satheesan said.

He said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has functioned as a team for the Puthuppally by-election which will ensure a huge margin for Chandy Oommen.

''The Left party had haunted Oommen Chandy when he was alive. Now after his death, they are humiliating his family members and tarnishing his image,'' Satheesan alleged.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Vijayan failed to respond to numerous corruption allegations raised against him and the Left government.

A by-election was necessitated in Puthuppally following the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on July 18.

Oommen Chandy's son, Chandy Oomen is the UDF candidate while CPI(M) leader Jaick C Thomas is the Left candidate. BJP has fielded its senior leader from the district, Lijin Lal.

