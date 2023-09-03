Left Menu

Unemployment highest in 42 years under PM Modi: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that unemployment has been the highest in 42 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose only motto is to ''lie to the people, get their votes and rule over them''.

The remarks by the AAP, a constituent of the opposition INDIA alliance, came after PM Modi, in an interview with PTI, said, ''For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people.'' Reacting to the prime minister's comments that fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources and can be used to fuel social unrest, the AAP accused the Union Cabinet of being ''responsible for most of the fake news''. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the prices of fuel and medicines have gone up considerably under Prime Minister Modi. ''Under PM Modi, unemployment became the highest in 42 years. Prices of petrol and diesel increased while the cost of medicines for kidney ailments, cancer and tuberculosis also increased considerably.'' ''Under him, the Agniveer scheme (for recruitment in the armed forces) was introduced and youngsters were betrayed. It was said that the prices of crops would be doubled. What happened? It was promised that black money would be brought back and every account would have Rs 15 lakh. No idea what happened to that. It was also said that everyone would be given a pucca house by August 15, 2022, but nothing happened,'' Singh said.

The AAP leader alleged that ''Modiji has only one slogan: Lie, make false promises, take votes from the people of this country and rule over them.'' ''If you are distributing ration to 80 crore people, then you are somewhere accepting that the people have become weak under your regime,'' he told PTI.

Reacting to the prime minister's comments on fake news, the AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, ''I agree with his statement on fake news. But it looks like he is not familiar with the ground reality as his Cabinet is responsible for most of the fake news.'' ''If he is worried about fake news, he should sack his entire cabinet,'' she added.

