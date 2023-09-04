Ukraine's Zelenskiy moves to replace wartime defence minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he would ask parliament this week to dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and to replace him with Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's main privatisation fund.

The announcement, made in his nightly video address to the nation, sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine's defence establishment during the war.

