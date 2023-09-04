Left Menu

Lalu Prasad has gone a 'little crazy' after kidney transplant: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal

"He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) had a kidney transplant and he has gone a little crazy," JDU MLA Gopal Mandal said. 

Slamming Lalu Prasad Yadav for naming Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the next probable Prime Minister, Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal said that the former Bihar Chief Minister has gone a "little crazy" after his kidney transplant. "He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) had a kidney transplant and he has gone a little crazy (Sathiya)," the JDU MLA said.

Mandal said Nitish Kumar has united the people. "Nitish Kumar has united the people of India. He worked hard and brought all the opposition parties together to work against the BJP and PM Modi. No one becomes PM just because someone says so...," he said.

Mandal further said that just because the Rashtriya Janata Dal founder named Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Ministerial candidate, it does not imply that he will become the PM. "Lalu Prasad Yadav is the messiah of the poor and a senior leader of our people...but just because Lalu Prasad Yadav took Rahul Gandhi's name doesn't mean that he will become PM...," he said.

Citing an example of Lalu's humourous statement before the media, Mandal said, "In the Patna meeting, Lalu asked Rahul Gandhi to get married, and wanted to go on the groom's procession" "When a person becomes aged he gets a little insane," he added.

The JDU MLA said that there is time left for elections. "There is time for elections. No one can tell. Let's say Nitish Kumar or Kejriwal...people need to accept...," Gopal Mandal said. (ANI)

