"Udhayanidhi Hitler is right word for him": Bommai on 'Sanatana Dharma' row

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin over the 'Sanatana Dharma eradication' row and termed him as "Udhayanidhi Hitler".

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:18 IST
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin over the 'Sanatana Dharma eradication' row and termed him as "Udhayanidhi Hitler". "It is the mindset of a group of parties who are joining hands together to come to power at the cost of the social fabric of this country. They want to come to power at any cost. It is very clear that it's anti-democratic and anti-humanity. Udhayanidhi Hitler is the right word for him," Bommai said.

This came after DMK leader and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi said that Sanatan Dharma cannot be merely opposed but should be eradicated like Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria and Corona. "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We cannot oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," the DMK leader had said.

BJP chief JP Nadda questioned whether Udayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Addressing a public rally in Chitrakoot, JP Nadda said, "Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin says that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He says that like dengue and malaria, 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. They have no hesitation while making such statements. Is Udayanidhi's statement a part of the INDIA alliance's political strategy?"

A Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu and son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu over a controversial statement on Saturday on 'Santana Dharma'. Complainant Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer, has claimed that Udhayanidhi Maran in a speech made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement against Sanatan Dharam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

