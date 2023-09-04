One Nation, One Election if done with correct intentions then it's in interest of country: Prashant Kishor

As the country is heading towards General elections next year, political analyst Prashant Kishor on Monday said that if 'One Nation, One Election' is done with the correct intentions then it is in the interest of the country. "If this is done with the correct intentions and there is a transition phase of 4-5 years, then it is in the interest of the country. This was once in effect in the country for 17-18 years. This was once in effect in the country for 17-18 years," Kishor said.

"Secondly, in a country as large as India, around 25 per cent of the country votes every year. So, the people running the government remain busy in this circle of election. If this is limited to 1-2 times, it will be better. This will cut down expenses and people will have to make a decision only once," he added. He further said that if the government tries to attempt an overnight transition then there will be issues.

"If you attempt an overnight transition, there will be issues. The government is perhaps bringing a Bill. Let it come. If the government has good intentions, then it should happen and it will be good for the country...But it depends on the intentions with which the government is bringing it," he added. The centre on September 1, constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' which envisages the holding of general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously.

Informing about the decision, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which will be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy, there is always an evolution. I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament." BJP welcomed the move and said that it is the necessity of the day adding that the money spent on elections and that money can be used for welfare schemes.

The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22 where it is speculated that the government could bring a bill for this proposal to take effect. Simultaneous elections for the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha were held till 1967. However, in 1968 and 1969 some legislative assemblies were dissolved prematurely followed by the dissolution of the Lok Sabha in 1970. This forced a change in electoral schedules for the states and the country. (ANI)

