BJP leader questions outcome of special camps held for migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu

Senior BJP leader Girdhari Lal Raina on Monday demanded a detailed response from the Lt Governor-led administration on the outcome of special camps organized here early this year to ensure 100 per cent saturation of social security schemes for migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

The former member of legislative council (MLC) and a prominent community member expressed pain and anguish over lack of ''seriousness'' in the administration to address issues pertaining to the displaced community.

''Over six months have elapsed since Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a special governance camp for Kashmiri migrants at Jagti in February, yet there is no movement forward in this regard,'' Raina said in a statement here.

He said 12-day long camps at six locations aimed to ensure 100 per cent saturation of social security schemes for Kashmiri migrants were held with a lot of fanfare and publicity.

''However, unfortunately no action seems to have been taken after the conclusion of these camps. The situation even after six months is where it was before these camps were organized,'' he alleged.

Raina demanded a detailed response from the authorities concerned on the outcome of these camps and asked the administration to be more ''sensitive and spontaneous'' in handling the concerns of people.

He said thousands of displaced youths visited these camps and registered themselves under different schemes for self-employment, skilling and up-skilling.

There were a large number of other individuals, particularly differently-abled, who submitted for extension of social security or welfare schemes to them for which they are eligible, the BJP leader said.

He said even a substantial number of youth sought benefits of sports promotion schemes, which are not extended to them.

