Maharashtra government is shameless: Uddhav Thackeray on Jalna incident

Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a dig at the Maharashtra government over a police lathi-charge on protesters in Jalna who were demanding reservation for the Marathas and called the government "shameless".

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:45 IST
Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a dig at the Maharashtra government over the police lathi-charge on protesters in Jalna who were demanding reservation for the Marathas and called the government "shameless". "I had gone to Jalna to meet protesters...This state government is 'shameless'...They have brutally beaten everyone including women...Now they are not taking responsibility and playing the blame game. This government is sending the message that if anyone protests for justice we will break their head," Uddhav said.

Earlier on September 2, Uddhav Thackeray visited the Jalna and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give reservations to Marathas during the special session of Parliament called on September 18. He also condemned the prevailing tension in Maharashtra's Jalna over the police lathi charge on protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologized on behalf of the Government. "Lathicharge by police was not right... I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," Fadnavis said at a Maratha reservation meeting chaired by CM.

A meeting was called with Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil for discussion on the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister's office informed. The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation took place at 12 pm. The CM and both the Deputy CMs were present at the meeting.

Manoj Jarange Patil has undertaken umpteen agitations seeking reservations for the Maratha community. Earlier on Friday, a clash had broken out between police and protesters in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

