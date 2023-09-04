"For G20 Delhi, central govt are working together": AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who visited GB Pant Hospital to take stock of preparations for the G20 summit in the national capital on Monday, said that the Delhi government and the central government are working together. "Advance life support ambulances, doctors, specialists and paramedical staff would be present 24/7 at the strategic locations listed out by the centre... For G20 Delhi and the central government are working together," Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

As G20 week begins, all government offices are on alert mode considering a warning circulated earlier from a designated wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from any "misleading, fake and counterfeit" emails being circulated by ill elements. The move is part of extra vigilance to avoid any unprecedented situation as the two-day G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 in the national capital.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders' declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. (ANI)

