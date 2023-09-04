Congress to campaign in poll-bound Telangana, CWC to be held on Sept 16 in Hyderabad

The newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold its first meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Hyderabad on September 16, under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. It will be attended by all the CWC members, permanent and special invitees.

Disclosing this here today, the Congress general secretary in charge of Organization KC Venugopal and the general secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, the CWC meeting will be followed by an 'extended CWC' meeting on September 17 which will also be attended by the PCC presidents, office bearers of the Congress Parliamentary Party and the Congress Legislative Party leaders. The meeting will be followed by a massive public rally in the evening around Hyderabad on the same day. The rally has been organized to coincide with the liberation day of Hyderabad, on September 17. In the rally, the Congress will also announce five guarantees to the people of the state.

After the rally on the same evening, the Congress president will flag off the cavalcades of CWC members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and others to 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana. All of them will stay overnight in their respective allotted assembly constituencies. On September 18, the Congress leaders will hold meetings in their allotted segments and go door to door distributing five guarantees to the people and a charge-sheet against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

However, the MPs have been exempted from the September 18 programme because of the special parliament session. To commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has planned 722 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' across the country on September 7. These yatras will be led by the CWC members, the PCC presidents, CLP leaders and other senior leaders, to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar followed by Bharat Jodo meetings.

Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Yatra had electrified the political atmosphere in the country. He said its immediate impact was felt in Karnataka, as it (the Yatra) was one of the reasons for the party's landslide victory there. The Bharat Jodo Yatra covered 580 kms in Karnataka. About the special Lok Sabha session, Venugopal said, the party's Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting will be held at 10-Janpath tomorrow.

He said the Congress president Kharge has also convened a meeting of like-minded political parties tomorrow evening to formulate a strategy for the session. He said the Congress party was prepared for anything as anything can be expected from the BJP. On the 'One Nation, One Election' issue, the Congress general secretary reiterated the stand of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi who have said that it was an attack on the federal structure of the country.

Jairam Ramesh also added that 'One Nation, One Election' will not be possible without an amendment to the Constitution. He said, so far only a committee has been constituted which has been given terms of reference to reach a predetermined conclusion. (ANI)

