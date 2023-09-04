Delhi BJP leaders submit 'protest letter' at TN Bhawan against Udhayanidhi Stalin; Lekhi slams Cong, AAP

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders on Monday submitted a ''protest letter'' at the Tamil Nadu Bhawan here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

The ''protest letter'' submitted by the delegation, which included Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, was addressed to the Tamil Nadu chief minister through the state's principal resident commissioner in Delhi.

Members and leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, should clear their stand on Udhayanidhi Stalin's attack on 'Sanatan Dharma', Sachdeva said.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, when asked about the row over the 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks by Stalin, said, ''Those who are standing by their statements, are doing politics'' and it reflects their ''mental bankruptcy''.

And, such mental bankruptcy is in the minds of people ''who have shown disrespect to Sanatan traditions, who have no knowledge of living traditions, have no knowledge of heritage and culture'', she alleged without naming anyone.

This is the question left for this ''I dot N dot D dot I dot A, this dotted existence of this mindset... the country has seen after and before Independence. But, today people have started to react and question this...And, my straight question to Congress and AAP is, do they bear the same mindset of hating Sanatani and they want to vanquish Sanatan Dharma and Sanatani traditions,'' she said.

