"I respect Sanatan Dharma...": West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Udhayanidhi Stalin remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people adding that she respects Sanatan Dharma. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu. But my humble request to them, every religion has its separate sentiments. India is a secular country, it is a democratic country and at the same time, unity in diversity is our origin. So, I respect Sanatan Dharma. We go to temples, mosques, churches everywhere. We should not be involved in any matter which may hurt any section."

"Instead of saying 'condemn', my humble request to everybody is that we should not comment on anything which may hurt the major section or the small section. We have to remember unity in diversity," she added. DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

Earlier today Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders should apologise for the remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma. "Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why Gehlot ji is silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize," he said.

Also Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Monday asked whether the decision to oppose Sanatan Dharma has been taken after the third meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai. "Was there a consensus in the INDIA Alliance meeting held in Mumbai that Sanatan Dharma has to be opposed? Was there a consensus in the meeting that we would go out and oppose Sanatan Dharma? Because this divisive thinking once again promotes hatred in society," he said. (ANI)

