"Fair investigation should be done at govt level": BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Jalna incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Pankaja Munde expressed her concern over the lathi-charge in Jalna where protesters were demanding reservation for the Maratha community, and said that a fair investigation should be done at the government level. "I have already given my response...I am once again saying that I express my concern and fair investigation should be done at the government level," Munde said.

Earlier on Friday, a clash broke out between police and protesters demanding reservation for the Marathas in Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters. Munde also demanded a "fair investigation" in the matter.

"I condemn this incident. Protestors who were lathi-charged must be heard. Just like any MP or MLA is heard and is given due importance, if any citizen or protester says that he has not done anything wrong it should be given importance and a fair investigation should take place," Munde said while speaking to reporters here. "My sympathy lies with those protesters who were attacked and were injured in the lathcharge. Some children and elderly were attacked as well...," the BJP leader added.

Several Opposition leaders have condemned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government for the incident. (ANI)

