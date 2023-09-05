“Hidden agenda, to destroy Sanatan Dharma”: Narottam Mishra on Udayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma remark

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has slammed DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the remark on Sanatan Dharma and said it is their hidden agenda towards which they were moving slowly and trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma. Speaking to ANI, Mishra on Tuesday said, "Now what to say about Stalin, now Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son has also said something. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has already raised questions on Hinduism and Hindutva… All these people are supporters of the tukde-tukde gang, this is their hidden agenda, towards which they are moving slowly and trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma."

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised an objection and asked whether 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' is filled with so much poison against Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva. "I want to ask Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, you used to talk about Mohabbat Ki Dukan. Is your Mohabbat Ki Dukan filled with so much hatred, so much poison against Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva? Was the meeting you held in Mumbai (of the INDIA alliance) to finish 'Sanatana Dharma'?"

"I want to seek answers from Former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, do they agree with such statements? Is the audacity being made to violate the faith of crores of people of the country in this way? I definitely say that many people came to finish Sanatan Dharma, but no one could finish it. These people will also not be able to finish it," Chouhan further said. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti on Monday said, "It (the remark) is highly condemnable. The INDIA alliance should apologise to the nation. He is Stalin's son and associated with the INDIA alliance. If the INDIA alliance leaders do not apologise, it will cost them."

At a conference in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatan, it should be eradicated." (ANI)

