“RSS, Modi want to change Constitution”: Sanjay Singh on replacing 'India' with 'Bharat'

Aam Adami Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-led by Mohan Bhagwat wants to change the Constitution of the country with 'removing' the word 'India' with Bharat. Notably earlier this month, Mohan Bhagwat said that people should use the name "Bharat" instead of India, and urged people to inculcate the habit.

Further, citing the media reports which claim that the Central government is 'planning' to remove the word India from the Constitution, Sanjay Singh questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat have 'hate' for Bhim Rao Ambedkar who was responsible for drafting the constitution. "Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar wrote in the constitution--"India That Is Bharat". But Modi and RSS who hate Babasaheb want to change the constitution. Why do Bhagwat and Modi hate Babasaheb so much?" Sanjay Singh said in his post on 'X'.

Singh also shared the provisions mentioned in the Article 1 of the Constitution RSS chief, during his address in Guwahati, said that the name Bharat has been continuing since ancient times and must be taken forward.

"The name of our country has been Bharat for ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same," Mr Bhagwat said at a programme organised by the Sakal Jain Samaj. The BJP has been attacking the new opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) by repeatedly declaring that the name 'India' is a remnant of a colonial past.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal also pitched the proposal during the recently concluded monsoon session in the Upper House, saying that the name 'India' is a symbol of "colonial slavery" and "should be removed from the Constitution". "The British changed Bharat's name to India. Under Article 1, the Constitution states: 'India, that is Bharat'. Our country has been known by the name 'Bharat' for thousands of years ... it is this country's ancient name and is found in ancient Sanskrit texts. The name 'India' was given by the colonial Raj and is thus a symbol of slavery. The name India should be removed from the Constitution," the Rajya Sabha MP said. (ANI)

