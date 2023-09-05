Stalin supporters burn effigy of Ayodhya Seer Paramhans for threat to Udhayanidhi

Left Menu

Supporters of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday burned an effigy of Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya for issuing a death threat against Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK supporters burn effigy of Paramhans Acharya. Image Credit: ANI
Supporters of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday burned an effigy of Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya for issuing a death threat against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Visuals from the scene show hundreds of people on the streets chanting slogans against Paramhans Acharya while burning the effigy and his photo. This development comes as Paramhans Acharya reiterated his death warning against Udhayanidhi over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark. On Monday, Acharya announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading Udhayanidhi.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Paramhans Acharya said, "Udhayanidhi should apologise for his statement against Sanatan Dharma. If he doesn't apologise, no matter if he is the son of a chief minister, we will receive punishment. If Rs 10 crores is not enough for beheading him, I will increase the reward. If at all required, I myself will behead him, but the insult of 'Sanatan Dharma' will not be tolerated. Whatever development has taken place in the country is because of 'Sanatana Dharma'. He should apologise for his statement. He has hurt the sentiments of 100 crore people in the country," he said. Reacting to Paramhans Acharya's warning, Udhayanidhi said that he is ready to repeat whatever he said at the Abolish Sanatan Dharma conference, and he is not afraid of such threats. He said he was very well aware of the consequences and reactions that would follow his statement.

"From Amit Shah to JP Nadda, all are speaking about Udhayanidhi. Also, a complaint has been registered to arrest me all over India. Today a saint has set a prize for my head. Whoever chops off my head, they say, will be rewarded with 10 crore rupees. Whoever says he is a saint, I am asking what is the affection from my head." He also questioned Paramhans Acharya, saying, "If you are a servant, how can you have 1 crore rupees? Are you a real saint or a duplicate? I want to ask," he said. Notably, Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatan Dharma has sparked massive controversy across the nation. Several BJP leaders and Hindu priests have strongly criticised his statement. The BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the saffron party have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai. (ANI)

