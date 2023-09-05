Nitish trips and falls at Teachers' Day function in Patna University
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday tripped and fell down on the campus of Patna University where he had gone to attend a function held on the occasion of Teachers' Day.
Kumar lost his balance while proceeding towards a plaque, which was unveiled by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Security personnel promptly caught hold of the CM and helped him to get on his feet.
Kumar did not appear to suffer a serious injury as he walked without a limp to take the dais and also garlanded a portrait of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as Teachers' Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
