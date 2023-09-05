Nitish trips and falls at Teachers' Day function in Patna University

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday tripped and fell down on the campus of Patna University where he had gone to attend a function held on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Kumar lost his balance while proceeding towards a plaque, which was unveiled by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Security personnel promptly caught hold of the CM and helped him to get on his feet.

Kumar did not appear to suffer a serious injury as he walked without a limp to take the dais and also garlanded a portrait of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as Teachers' Day.

