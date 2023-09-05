Ukraine rebuffs Turkish suggestion that Kyiv should soften stance on grain deal
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A senior Ukrainian official on Tuesday rebuffed a suggestion by Turkey that Kyiv should soften its stance to revive the Black Sea grain deal, saying Ukraine would not support sanctions relief for Moscow or a policy of "appeasement".
"Let's be realistic after all and stop discussing non-existent options, much less encouraging Russia to commit further crimes," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.
He made the remarks when asked about comments made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine nears deal with global insurers to cover grain ships - FT
Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone jammed over Moscow region
Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone downed over Moscow region
Time and time again children’s lives cutting short; attack in Ukraine killed more children
Science News Roundup: Factbox-Russia's Luna-25 moon mission fails: what you need to know; Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure