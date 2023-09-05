"PM Modi is afraid of the name India": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Presidential G20 dinner invite row 

After Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of India, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the name India adding that PM Modi has increased his hatred towards the name of the country since the day opposition parties decided to name their bloc as INDIA. Speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Hindu name is also given by foreign countries. I think the PM himself is afraid of the name India. Since the day INDIA named alliance was formed PM Modi's hatred toward the name India has increased."

He further stated that the Centre should vacate the President's House and other important government buildings that were built during the times of the Britishers. "If they are so against the Britishers then they should sacrifice the Rashtrapati Bhawan that was the house of the viceroy. Vacate the North and South blocks. Destroy all these buildings if you (BJP) have so much hatred for India," he said.

Earlier Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that the Congress has a problem with everything adding that the country was Bharat and will always remain Bharat. "They have a problem with everything and I do not want to say anything for them. I am a 'Bharatwaasi', the name of my country was 'Bharat' and will remain 'Bharat' always. If Congress has a problem with this, they should find a cure for it themselves," the Union Minister said.

Earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'distorting history and dividing India' and said the objective of parties in the INDIA bloc is also "BHARAT - Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust." "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: "Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States." But now even this "Union of States" is under assault," Ramesh said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

"Mr Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!" he added. Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states "Name and territory of the Union.—(1) India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." (ANI)

