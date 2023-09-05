Congress leader sparks row over Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra has courted controversy for allegedly reprimanding party workers after they raised the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan at a meeting here.

BJP leaders hit out at the Congress over the incident, alleging it is the character of the party to insult the country. The BJP's youth wing announced a protest rally against the Congress here on Wednesday.

Mishra, who is the Congress' poll observer for the state, claimed the incident was misconstrued and that she had only asked Congress workers not to raise slogans in favour of any candidate. Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi also claimed that Mishra did not stop anyone from raising the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan.

During the meeting of Congress workers of the Adarsh Nagar block on Monday, two factions clashed over the selection of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections in front of Mishra and Jaipur unit president RR Tiwari.

Annoyed with the situation, Mishra, who is also Congress' poll observer for the state, advised party workers not to raise slogans in favour of their candidate.

Following this, the workers started raising the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan. Mishra intervened and said, ''If you are fond of raising slogans, then raise the slogan of Congress Zindabad.'' In a video, some Congress workers were seen creating an uproar while others chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress of having no respect for either the country or the Constitution and constitutional institutions, and asked why it ''hates'' the chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The Congress is only concerned about the glorification of one special family, he alleged.

''Why do those who engage in political yatra in the name of 'Bharat Jodo' hate the chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' so much?'' Nadda posed.

However, Mishra, who represents Rampur Khas in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, rubbished the allegation against her.

She said that ''as an AICC (All India Congress Committee) observer, I had stopped workers from raising slogans in favour of any individual and said only slogans in favour of the party can be raised''.

''Misconstruing the incident and publishing fabricated things is complete nonsense,'' Mishra said.

She said that it is quite natural that supporters raise slogans in favour of their leaders in such meetings when applying for candidature.

Reacting to the developments, Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi said, ''Congress' DNA and thinking are both messed up. They have objections to chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai but not to the slavery of the Gandhi family.'' Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, ''Rahul Gandhi insults India on foreign soil and his leaders are insulting Mother India within the country.'' Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari alleged, ''Insulting the country has become a habit of the Congress... Aradhana Mishra ji is calling the raising of Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan in Jaipur as indiscipline... the real face of the 'ghamandia' Congress has come to the fore.'' BJYM state president Ankit Gurjar Chechi in a statement said that the workers of the morcha will hold a protest rally at Statue Circle here on Wednesday and burn an effigy of the Congress.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that Mishra did not stop anyone from raising the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan.

She had only asked workers not to raise slogans in favour of any individual and if they want to raise slogans then do it for the party.

