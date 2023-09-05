"I don't think names make much difference...": Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on India-Bharat row

After Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of India, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Tuesday said that names do not make much difference adding that BJP should focus on core issues for the betterment of the public. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Sandeep Dixit said, "If you read our Constitution it is written 'India that is Bharat'. 'Bharat' word is prevalent in many references and cultures. It is a matter of language. I don't think names make much difference.BJP should focus on development, inflation, employment, and corruption."

Party leader Gaurav Gogoi said that his party is dedicated to working for both India and Bharat while BJP has put its focus on India versus Bharat. He said that it appears that the BJP is unable to accept that the INDIA alliance has garnered popular support and a newfound hostility has emerged within the BJP ranks after the emergence of INDIA alliance.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "From 2014 to 2023, the BJP had no problem with the word 'India'. After the formation of the INDIA alliance, a new hatred has arisen in their hearts. They can't digest the fact that the INDIA alliance has been accepted by the people." Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the move and said that the government of India has given another blow to the slavery mentality by replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' on the invitation card for the dinner to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the G20 Summit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhami posted a picture of the G20 summit invitation and wrote, "Another blow to the slavery mentality. It is a proud moment for every countryman to have 'The President of Bharat' written on the invitation card for the dinner to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the G20 Summit. Long live Mother Bharat!" Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states "Name and territory of the Union.—(1) India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." (ANI)

