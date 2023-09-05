US President Biden tests negative for COVID-19; to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House
- Country:
- United States
US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit during which he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Tuesday.
The announcement comes a day after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
President Biden was tested for the virus on Monday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.
The US President will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a press conference at the White House.
He said President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.
Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine
We have decided that there should be institutional India-Greece dialogue framework at level of National Security Advisors: PM Modi.
President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House
US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit: White House.
Joe Biden “disappointed” on reports of Xi skipping G20 summit in India