Mamata to attend President's G20 dinner in New Delhi on Sep 9

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Saturday for the President’s G20 dinner, officials said on Wednesday.

Banerjee will be flying to the national capital at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, they said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with whom Banerjee shares a cordial relationship, is also likely to be present at the event, the officials said.

