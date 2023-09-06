'India versus Bharat' debate orchestrated by BJP to divert attention from pressing issues: TMC's Abhishek
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the India versus Bharat debate has been orchestrated by the BJP to divert attention from pressing issues such as price rise, communal tensions, border disputes and unemployment.The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as President of Bharat.
- Country:
- India
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the 'India versus Bharat' debate has been orchestrated by the BJP to divert attention from pressing issues such as price rise, communal tensions, border disputes and unemployment.
The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'. ''INDIA vs BHARAT is just a distraction orchestrated by the BJP. Let's cut to the chase and hold the govt accountable for skyrocketing prices, rampant inflation, communal tensions, unemployment, border disputes and their empty rhetoric of Double Engine and Nationalism. #StayFocused,'' Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, tweeted. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned the need to ''suddenly use only Bharat'' while referring to India in official communiques. Alluding to the controversy over the G20 dinner invite, she said the world knows the country as India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
America's top educational, cultural diplomat to travel to India
Indian American pleads guilty to embezzling more than USD 2.7 million from employer
Science News Roundup: Axiom Space raises $350 million in round led by Saudi, Korean investors; Key facts about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission and more
Asia Cup will be big part of India's preparations for World Cup, says Tim Southee
Indian national shot dead, another injured in Mexico