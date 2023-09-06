“Reflects mindset parties wanting to grab power at any cost”: Bommai targets INDIA over Udhayanidhi’s Sanatan rant

Coming down heavily on DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark equating 'Sanatan Dharma' with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his statement reflects the mindset of parties, which have come together merely for the sake of "coming to power at any cost". The DMK is a partner in the Opposition bloc — the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, "The Sanatan Dharma preaches the welfare of not just human beings but all living creatures. It represents our way of living since ancient times. These people (leaders in the Opposition bloc INDIA) are trying to cast aspersions on Sanatan Dharma for selfish political gains." Labelling Udhayanidhi's rant against 'Sanatan Dharma' as anti-democratic, he added, "The statement only goes to show the mindset of the parties that have come together to grab power at any cost. He did not merely oppose Sanatan Dharma but also called for it to be eradicated like dengue and malaria. The statement was not only anti-democratic but anti-people. Udhayanidhi Hitler is the right name for him."

Clarifying his statement that drew saffron fury, Udayanidhi told reporters earlier that he wasn't against Hinduism but practices like caste discrimination. However, the DMK leader evaded questions on whether he was willing to tender an apology for his remarks.

Speaking at a conference in Chennai, Udhayanidhi had said Sanatan Dharm should not merely be opposed but "eradicated". However, even as his statement evoked widespread condemnation and outrage, the defiant DMK leader said he would repeat every word of what he said again and again.

His remarks were roundly condemned by seers as well as BJP leaders, who demanded that he take back his words and tender an apology. Hitting out at Udhayanidhi over his remarks, the BJP questioned if the DMK's partners in the INDIA bloc also held similar views on Sanatan Dharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)