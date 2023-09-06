Attack on BJP yatra in MP: Cong won't succeed with such tactics, says CM; party calls it public anger against cheetah project scheme

A day after BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was attacked in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said Congress would not succeed with ''such tactics'' against BJP in upcoming assembly polls.

The opposition Congress, however, suggested that the incident shows anger among people against the government's move to impose an ''impractical scheme of cheetah project'' in Neemuch-Mandsaur region.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said seven persons have been booked in connection with the incident and claimed the attackers were associated with the opposition Congress.

The Congress was shocked to see the public support the BJP was getting during the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', being taken out ahead of the forthcoming state assembly polls, CM Chouhan told reporters at the Indore airport on Wednesday.

''(State Congress president) Kamal Nath was already talking about stones and his statement raises many doubts,'' he said, without elaborating on Nath's alleged comments. Chouhan said instructions have been given to investigate the stone-pelting on the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Tuesday night and action will be taken against those behind the incident.

''...but I just want to tell Congress that it won't succeed with such tactics. Whatever they (Congress leaders) do, the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections with an overwhelming majority, '' he added.

Chouhan said politics in Madhya Pradesh has always been dignified and Congress should not resort to low-level tactics. On the 'Bharat versus India' controversy, Chouhan said the country's name is already 'Bharat' and it will always remain 'Bharat'.

Talking to reporters in Rewa, state home minister Mishra claimed state Congress chief Kamal Nath had said stone-pelting like Manipur could happen in MP too while Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had given the example of Nuh (Haryana) violence, saying it may repeat in MP.

''They were inciting people. An FIR has been registered in the Neemuch stone-pelting (incident) including Khema Gurjar associated with the Congress. The Congress will resort to such tactics out of its frustration,'' Mishra claimed.

The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' (March for People's Blessings) from Neemuch was launched by Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Manoj Singh said eight persons have been detained in connection with the incident which occurred at Rawlikudi village on Tuesday night. 19 people are named (in the FIR) besides unidentified persons.

''Police will investigate raising of political slogans,'' he said. Based on a video, those involved in the incident would be identified and named as accused, he said.

''It is being said that the attack on this yatra was prima facie due to opposition to the upcoming Cheetah project,'' said Additional SP Naval Singh Sisodia.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath stated that people's anger is coming out on BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Neemuch-Mandsaur belt, which shows distrust of the people in the incumbent government.

The BJP government is imposing an impractical scheme of the Cheetah Project on the people of this region. The land of the farmers and villagers of the area is badly affected, and the grazing land of the animals has been snatched away, Nath posted on X (earlier known as Twitter).

The former CM said he would not allow this injustice to happen.

"I demand the Chief Minister take immediate cognizance of the situation. Give relief to shepherds and farmers who are being deprived of land due to the impractical Cheetah project," he said, adding that if elected, Congress will decide in the interest of local farmers.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was part of this yatra, alleged that attackers were raising slogans of "Jai-Jai Kamal Nath".

Neemuch district BJP president Pawan Patidar said the demands of villagers were already accepted by the government and that the attack was carried out with political motives.

Congress workers headed by former minister Narendra Nahata staged a protest at Ramnagar police station opposing the police action against protestors.

MP BJP president V D Sharma alleged on Tuesday night that the Yatra was attacked by Congress supporters who vandalised vehicles in the convoy.

Former state Congress president Arun Yadav had said the protest against the yatra at Rawlikudi village was a reflection of the 18-year rule of CM Chouhan.

Farmers and local villagers gave their "blessings" to the yatra as they were angry over the proposed plan for cheetah project implementation in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary (located in Neemuch district), he added.

The BJP has launched the mass outreach programme from five different locations in the state to connect with voters ahead of the year-end assembly polls.

