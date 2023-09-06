Left Menu

Comprehensive strategic partnership injected new dynamism in ties with ASEAN: PM

Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of Indias Act East policy.

Updated: 06-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the ASEAN has injected new dynamism to the group's ties with New Delhi.

In a departure statement ahead of his visit to Indonesia, Modi said he looked forward to discussing the future contours of India's partnership with ASEAN countries during his meetings with the leaders of the grouping.

The prime minister is visiting Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit.

''Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy,'' Modi said.

''I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,'' he said.

After the ASEAN-India Summit, the prime minister will attend the 18th East Asia Summit.

''This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,'' he said.

The prime minister warmly recalled his visit to Indonesia for the G20 Summit in Bali last year.

''I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with the ASEAN region,'' Modi said.

