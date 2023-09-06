PM Modi, BJP nervous about INDIA alliance: AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar

Amid the government's decision to use 'Bharat' in the invite for the G20 dinner instead of 'India' used earlier during international gatherings, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar has hit out at BJP, saying it "was nervous" about INDIA bloc and that 'India that is Bharat' is written in our Constitution. "India and Bharat are one and the same. 'India that is Bharat' is written in our Constitution. The reality is that PM Modi and the BJP are nervous about the INDIA alliance. When the first meeting of the alliance happened in Patna, then, a meeting of the NDA also took place for the first time in nine years. After our second meeting, the LPG prices that were soaring high for nine years were reduced by Rs 200. After the third meeting, hatred is being spread against the name 'INDIA'," the AAP leader told ANI.

Opposition parties reacted following Rashtrapati Bhawan sending out invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of the 'President of Bharat'. They alleged that the government was resorting to "drama" just because they got together and called their bloc as INDIA.

BJP leaders have strongly supported the move by the government. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday posted on 'X' a picture of the dinner invite to him from the President and wrote a few lines from the national anthem."This should have happened earlier. This gives great satisfaction to the mind. 'Bharat' is our introduction. We are proud of it. The President has given priority to 'Bharat'. This is the biggest statement to come out of the colonial mindset," the minister said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made a series of posts on the issue on Tuesday. "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: "Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States." But now even this "Union of States" is under assault," he said in a post on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

The Congress leader accused the Modi government of trying to distort history and said 'BHARAT" is objective of INDIA parties. "It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!," Jairam Ramesh said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at opposition parties.

In an interview with ANI, the minister said that the connotation of the word 'Bharat' is also reflected in the Constitution."India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it," Jaishankar said.The minister was asked about the opposition parties' reaction and if the government is going to reposition India as Bharat coinciding with the G20 summit."Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and that is reflected in our Constitution as well," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

