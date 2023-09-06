How much will you mislead? Jairam Ramesh hits back at Union minister over special session of Parliament

Hitting back at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi for his criticism of Sonia Gandhi, the Congress on Wednesday said the agenda of every special session or sitting in the past was well known in advance and alleged that it was only the Modi government that ''distorts'' parliamentary conventions.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack came after Joshi accused Gandhi of trying to politicise the functioning of Parliament and create unnecessary controversy.

Joshi's response came after Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the upcoming special session of Parliament. She also proposed that nine issues, including violence in Manipur and price rise, be listed for discussion during the session.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, ''How much will you mislead Joshi-avare? On each and every occasion of a Special Session/Sitting, the agenda was well known in advance.'' ''It is only the Modi government that routinely disrespects Parliament and distorts Parliamentary conventions,'' he said.

''Past governments, including yours, have called many Special Sittings to commemorate the Constitution Day, Quit India Movement and other such occasions,'' Ramesh said.

He also shared an ''exhaustive list'' of past instances of special sessions.

On June 30, 2017, a Joint Special Session in the Central Hall was held at midnight to roll out the GST.

''A Special Session of Lok Sabha was called in July 2008 for a trust vote after the Left parties withdrew support from the UPA-1 government,'' Ramesh said.

A Special Session was called from 26 August, 1997 to 1 September, 1997 to commemorate 50th anniversary of Indian Independence, he said.

''Earlier, there were two instances where the Upper House met for a Special Session when the Lok Sabha was under dissolution: Special Session (158th Session) was held for two days starting on June 3, 1991 for approval of the President's Rule in Haryana, under the proviso to Article 356(3). Special Session of Rajya Sabha was held in February 1977 for two days for the extension of the President's Rule in Tamil Nadu and Nagaland under the second proviso to Article 356(4).'' He also listed instances of Special Sittings such as the one in Central Hall forenoon on 26 November, 2019 commemorating 70th anniversary of Constitution amidst then ongoing winter session.

He said that on August 9, 2017, a Special Sitting was held to commemorate 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement, amidst ongoing Monsoon session.

On 26 and 27 November, 2015, a Special Sitting to commemorate Constitution Day was held, Ramesh noted.

He also pointed out that on May 13, 2012, a Special Sitting was held to commemorate 60th anniversary of first sittings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during the then ongoing budget session.

In her letter to the prime minister, the issues that Gandhi had listed for discussion included Centre-State relations, rise in cases of communal tension, border transgressions by China and the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of several revelations.

In his response, Joshi asserted that the agenda of the session will be circulated ''at the appropriate time as per the usual practice established''.

The special session of Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)