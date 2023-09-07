Left Menu

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls on KCR in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:29 IST
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls on KCR in Hyderabad
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan.

An official release from Rao’s office said the chief minister accorded a cordial welcome to his counterpart and hosted high tea for the visiting dignitary.

On the occasion, Rao felicitated the Meghalaya CM with a shawl and a memento, it said.

Ministers K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhusudana Chary, MLA Rohit Reddy, Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, former union minister Venugopala Chary, BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan, K Vamsidhar Rao and others were present, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023