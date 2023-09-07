Left Menu

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Updated: 07-09-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:24 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday vigorously backed his ruling party's process to select a 2024 presidential candidate after one of the leading hopefuls denounced the contest as marred by irregularities.

The National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) declared former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum the winning candidate a few hours after her closest rival, ex-foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, said there were serious problems in the process.

