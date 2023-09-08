Jill Biden tests negative for COVID - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 01:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
(Adds details on Jill Biden's diagnosis and symptoms, the president's travel plans.) WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) -
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, the White House said. The first lady, who tested positive for COVID on Monday, experienced mild symptoms and remained in Delaware when President Joe Biden returned to Washington on Monday evening, the White House has said.
The president, who has tested negative several times since Monday, is due to travel to Group of 20 summit in India on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WASHINGTON
- India
- Delaware
- Group of 20 summit
- COVID
- Jill Biden's
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- COVID-19
- Jill Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Ace king Isner says he will retire after U.S. Open
Tennis-Best of the rest: Another surprise in store in U.S. Open women's draw?
Tennis-Calendar slam hopes doused but Djokovic fired up for U.S. Open
Tennis-Sabalenka arrives at U.S. Open with top ranking in her sights
Tennis-Pegula, Gauff lead American women's hopes at U.S. Open