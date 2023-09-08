Jill Biden tests negative for COVID - White House

(Adds details on Jill Biden's diagnosis and symptoms, the president's travel plans.) WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) -

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, the White House said. The first lady, who tested positive for COVID on Monday, experienced mild symptoms and remained in Delaware when President Joe Biden returned to Washington on Monday evening, the White House has said.

The president, who has tested negative several times since Monday, is due to travel to Group of 20 summit in India on Thursday.

