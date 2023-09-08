Left Menu

Australia, Philippines to hold annual defence ministers' meeting

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-09-2023 09:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 09:29 IST
  • Philippines

Australia and the Philippines have agreed to hold defence ministers' meetings annually, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, a move aimed at deepening the two nations' security relations.

"We agreed to formalise an annual defence ministers' meeting," Albanese said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.

